Breaking: Miami Dolphins will be without Terron Armstead and Elijah Campbell on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins will start a man down, or in this case two, Sunday in Los Angeles. The Dolphins star left tackle, will miss Sunday.
By Brian Miller
The task at keeping the top Charger DE's on ice will have to be handled by Kendall Lamm because Terron Armstead will not be playing on Sunday.
Armstead has not practiced since mid-August and while the Dolphins tried to get him through some drills today, they didn't feel comfortable enough to make a move to get him on the field. Now, Lamm will be the starting left tackle against the Chargers.
We shouldn't be surprised. Armstead is always injured and the Dolphins big pay risk to bring him to Miami has not paid off. The Dolphins will start the season with their top guy on the line, watching from home on the television.
Armstead has been dealing with ankle, knee, and back issues for several weeks now and fans were holding out hope that he could somehow get on to the field this week to open the season.
Miami will also be without cornerback Elijah Campbell who is being ruled out as well with a knee injury. Undrafted rookie TE Julian Hill is listed as questionable as is Justin Bethel.
The rest of the Dolphins injuries are not concerning but nothing and no one will replace the leadership of Armstead.
If there is any good news it is the fact that Lamm has been pretty good this year so far but playing against Khalil Mack isn't ideal. On the other side, Austin Jackson who missed most of last year injured will start against Joey Bosa.
Naturally, Dolphins fans are shaking their heads and the unquestionable belief that the Dolphins would walk away from this game victorious is being replaced with concern.