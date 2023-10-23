Breaking news: 2023 HBO "Hard Knocks In Season" to feature Miami Dolphins
Hard Knocks is one of the most watched NFL shows and their "In-Season" episodes have done very well also. Now, the Miami Dolphins are going in front of the camera.
By Brian Miller
HBO and the Miami Dolphins have announced that the team will be featured in the 2023 Hard Knocks in Season.
The Dolphins announced the news on social media a short while ago and reactions have been pretty widespread from "hate it" to "love it" to "don't need the distractions".
It was only a matter of time before HBO headed back to South Florida after last visiting when Joe Philbin was a rookie head coach. The energy that Mike McDaniel, Tyreek Hill, and Tua Tagovailoa have brought to the team has electrified the fan base.
Both the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals have been featured on the branch off of Hard Knocks that typically takes place during training camp. The Dolphins are up next.
No release date has been revealed but the tags say that it will be sometime later in the fall so we should see this around early to mid-November.
Will it be a distraction for the team? Not really. Most fans think it will be but in today's NFL, there are more things that are distracting. For example, interviewing head coaches during a game on the sideline or as they leave the field for half-time. Players deal with the media on a daily basis so having a few more cameras around won't make a difference to most of them.
The real winners, however, are the fans. Miami fans will get a closer and more intimate look at the team they love and cheer for.
The series will stream on MAX formerly HBO Max and is not supposed to be part of their regular programming meaning you will either have to have an HBO subscription and the streaming app or you will need to subscribe to MAX.