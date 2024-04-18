Brenden Rice could be a steal in 3rd or 4th round
By Gaston Rubio
It’s no secret the Miami Dolphins are in need of Wide Receiver help at the number three position. Miami most recently picked up the 5th year option on Jaylen Waddle's contract, ensuring the standout receiver from Alabama will be with Miami through at least the 2025-2026 season.
There are still plenty of good-to-decent wide receiver free agents in the market that Miami could add to their receivers’ group. With zero picks in the 3rd or 4th round of this year’s draft, it is increasingly difficult for Miami to draft a high-caliber receiver.
Some mock drafts have Miami trading back from 21 to acquire more draft picks, predominantly picks in the third or fourth round. Should Miami find themselves in the third round looking for a wide receiver, they should look no further than Brenden Rice from USC.
Brenden Rice comes from NFL royalty as he is the son of the greatest wide receiver in NFL history, Jerry Rice. Brenden Rice was a 2-year starter at USC after transferring from Colorado in 2022.
Since arriving at USC Brenden Rice has amassed 1,402 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 84 receptions. For his career, Rice averages 16.4 yards per catch; 16.6 while at USC.
Rice Measures 6’2” and weighs 208 pounds, making him the biggest wide receiver in Miami’s receiver room should they draft him.
Throughout his career, Brenden Rice has a 48.6% contested target catch (CTC), only Brian Thomas Jr and Rome Odunze have a better percentage.
At the combine, Rice left much to be desired as he ran a 4.50 40-yard dash with a 36.5” vertical leap at the combine. Yet Rice only had 2 drops in 2023 and 10 drops in 4 years.
Miami needs wide receiver help, preferably someone taller than 6-feet. Drafting Brenden Rice would give Miami inexpensive wide receiver help that could give Miami another option outside of Hill and Waddle.
If Miami could get into the 3rd round, Rice would be a great addition for the Dolphins. Rice has potential and pedigree. Whoever drafts him in 2024 is sure to have themselves a top talent at the position.