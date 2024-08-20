Brian Flores gave Tua Tagovailoa the worst apology imaginable
By Brian Miller
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is causing a lot of grief after Tua Tagovailoa's comments went viral.
The fact that he had to address the situation at all should be embarrassing, sort of like his apology.
Tua was on the Dan Le Batard Show when he was asked about his former head coach and how things are under Mike McDaniel. Tua took a big swing at Flores without actually naming him.
"Imagine showing up at work everyday and being told how bad you are," Tagovailoa said.
Brian Flores could not have fumbled his attempt at apologizing to Tua more
Since those remarks, there has been a lot said and discussed about the toxic environment that Flores put Tua through. On Monday, he was forced to address it.
Flores didn't offer an apology, but did he really need to come and say he was sorry at all? Flores moved on to the Vikings, and Tua is probably the furthest thing from his mind. There is nothing new regarding Tua's relationship with Flores. They didn't get along or like each other, and Flores tried everything possible to get rid of him.
Flores was so bitter after his firing that he aired the dirty laundry publicly, he led the NFL on an investigation of the Dolphins that would eventually cost Stephen Ross a lot of money, the team draft picks, and executive Bruce Beal his future.
He is not a man that Dolphins fans want to hear from and had he come out and said, "I was hard on Tua because I wanted him to be better" would not have sat well with anyone either. It was best for him to say what he did but it would have been brilliant had he just come out and said, "So what?"
The Dolphins won't play the Vikings this year, and unless Flores' defense in Minnesota improves, he may not be on the team's coaching staff in 2025.