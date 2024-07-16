Brian Flores wanted to pass on Tua Tagovailoa for this different first-round QB
By Brian Miller
If Brian Flores would have had his way, the Miami Dolphins would be working with a completely different quarterback right now, at least according to Miami Herald beat writer Omar Kelly. Wait, what's going on here?
In a bit of a twist, Kelly is reported that Flores wanted the Dolphins to draft an offensive lineman with their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the plan would have been to draft Jordan Love later in round one. Flores wasn't a fan of Tua Tagovailoa and if he had his way, the former Alabama standout would have never made his way to town. Whoa:
Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was never a big fan of Tua Tagovailoa
If we jump back to the 2020 draft, who could Flores have been looking for? Andrew Thomas was taken one pick before the Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa. The next lineman taken was Jedrick Wills Jr., who went to Cleveland at No. 10, and then Mekhi Becton, at No. 11, went to the Jets.
There was a lot of speculation that Becton was on the Dolphins radar. Imagine if they had taken him at No. 5 overall. Becton has not come close to his pre-draft hype. Tristin Wirfs was taken at No. 13, and of course, the Dolphins selected Austin Jackson at No. 18. Miami traded with the Packers, who took Love at No. 26, so there is a real situation where Miami could have taken Love.
That being said, we can also assume that Love would have needed to be drafted at No. 18 if the Dolphins wanted him. Green Bay could have moved in front of Miami to select him. Not drafting Tua Tagovailoa would have shaken the draft up. Would the Chargers have selected him at No. 6? How far would he have fallen?
Miami did blow their third pick that was moved for the Love trade up by taking Noah Igbinoghene at No. 30. Flores never liked Tua and this information only continues to show his disdain. Flores practically begged the Dolphins to trade for Deshaun Watson and belittled Tagovailoa every chance he had.