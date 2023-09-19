Broncos vs. Dolphins prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 3
The Miami Dolphins are favored in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.
By Peter Dewey
The Miami Dolphins are one of the teams surging in the latest Super Bowl odds, and for good reason.
Miami is 2-0 on the season and now has its home opener in Week 3 against the 0-2 Denver Broncos, who blew a 21-3 lead against Washington in Week 2.
Denver is in desperate need of a win, but after back-to-back home losses, the Broncos are massive underdogs in Miami.
The Dolphins are a little banged up with Terron Armstead, Jaelan Phillips and Jaylen Waddle all hurt, but there’s a chance they could all suit up in this game.
Can Miami move to 3-0 and continue to lead the AFC East?
Broncos vs. Dolphins odds, spread and total
Broncos vs. Dolphins betting trends
- The Broncos are 0-2 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 1-1 in the Broncos' two games this season
- The Dolphins are 2-0 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 1-1 in the Dolphins’ two games this season.
- Miami is 12-8 against the spread in 20 games under Mike McDaniel.
Broncos vs. Dolphins injury reports
Denver Broncos injury report
- Greg Dulcich – out
- Frank Clark – questionable
- Delarrin Turner-Yell – questionable
Miami Dolphins injury report
- Salvon Ahmed – questionable
- Terron Armstead – questionable
- Jaelan Phillips – questionable
- Jaylen Waddle – questionable
- Elijah Campbell – questionable
- Julian Hill – questionable
- Kelvin Joseph – questionable
Broncos vs. Dolphins how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 24
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m.
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Broncos Record: 0-2
- Dolphins Record: 2-0
Broncos vs. Dolphins key players to watch
Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr.: The rookie wideout had a massive game for Denver in Week 2, catching two passes for 113 yards and a score. He’s the best deep threat in this Denver offense, which did look good overall in Week 2, scoring 33 points.
Russell Wilson: In the first half against Washington, Wilson looked like he was back to his old elite self. Then, the wheels came off as Denver blew a 21-3 lead and struggled to score in the second half. Which version of Wilson shows up in Miami?
Miami Dolphins
Raheem Mostert: The Broncos were gashed on the ground and the short passing game by Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson in Week 2, so Mostert could be in for a big day this week. With Salvon Ahmed hurt, it could just be Mostert and rookie De’Von Achane for Miami.
Tyreek Hill: Denver allowed two scores to Jakobi Meyers in Week 1 and then 35 points to Washington in Week 2. With Jaylen Waddle in concussion protocol, Hill could be in for a litany of targets on Sunday. However, he’s likely going to deal with Patrick Surtain II – Denver’s elite No. 1 corner.
Broncos vs. Dolphins prediction and pick
The last few seasons, Denver’s offense has been a major problem but the defense has done its job to keep the Broncos in games.
That may not be the case in 2023.
Denver is allowing 5.5 yards per play – 21st in the NFL – and the team allowed 35 points to Sam Howell and the Commanders.
Now, the Broncos have to take on the NFL’s best offense through the first two weeks in the Dolphins, who have scored 60 points and averaged a league best 7.3 yards per play.
Yeah, Denver is in trouble.
After failing to cover as a short favorite twice at home, I don’t see Sean Payton’s club going into a hostile environment in Miami and going shot-for-shot with Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill.
I expect Miami’s offense to run Denver off the field in Week 3.
