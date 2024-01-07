Buffalo or Kansas City, all that's left is which one the Miami Dolphins will face
The AFC East won't be setttled until later tonight but the Miami Dolphins know who they will play.
By Brian Miller
Tonight's game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills will decide the AFC East but it will also decide which team the Dolphins will open their playoff season against.
A win tonight and the Dolphins will host the Bills next weekend. It will be a rare back-to-back set of games between two clubs looking to make a splash in the playoffs.
The Bills entered the weekend needing to win to make the playoffs or they could get in with a Jaguars loss. The Jaguars lost to the Titans and were eliminated from the playoffs. As a result the Steelers and the Texans will take up two spots and the Bills will take the 3rd.
A loss tonight would make the Bills the 7th seed in the tournament and they would face the Dolphins next weekend.
If the Dolphins lose tonight, the Bills would take the 2nd seed in the AFC and they would host the Steelers while the Dolphins would travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs.
It is an unlucky draw for the Dolphins who will face two of the better postseason teams regardless of their seeding.
Many Dolphins fans have wondered if maybe the better option would be to play on the road against the Chiefs. It's not a smart idea.
With the 2nd seed, the Dolphins would have to beat the Bills again next week but if the Ravens trip up at all, the Dolphins would finish the postseason at home.
The dates and times of the games will be finalized later this afternoon.