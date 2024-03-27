Buffalo's FA is a story of who they lost, not gained, and Dolphins fans are smiling
By Brian Miller
It isn't good when you tally the totals of your arrivals and departures and the negative is more. Dolphins fans know how this is. Bills fans know it now.
The AFC East is going to look a lot different in 2024. The Patriots didn't do anything in free agency and the Jets made some moves but not enough to make everyone question who will win the division.
For the Jets, it all comes down to Aaron Rodgers. For the Bills, it is a matter of maintaining consistency after taking some big hits in free agency.
Like the Dolphins, the Bills had to deal with being over the salary cap and it didn't go well.
Curtis Samuel
Samuel is a capable and consistent WR who should help Josh Allen. He runs good routes and is reliable. Samuel also isn't a player who isn't defendable. He is shifty and quick but lacks flat-out speed. The Bills gave him a 3-year $24 million contract.
Samuel replaces Gabriel Davis who left for the Jaguars. They paid him $39 million in three years. Can Samuel have the same rapport that Davis had with Allen? It will take some time but Allen will likely throw to Samuel a lot in 2024.
Mitch Morse
Morse leaving the Bills is worth noting. He was consistently good and knew the Bills' line signals. He is being replaced internally but the Bills losing him will take away some of the offensive line physicality.
Leonard Floyd
Another loss for the Bills. Floyd joined the 49ers on a 2-year $20 million deal. Floyd is over the apex of his career but his leadership will be missed and with the NFL rules change regarding hip-drop tackles, the Bills might miss him more because he was a solid tackler.
Jordan Poyer and Siran Neal
Bill fans are still stewing in their own vomit after two long-time Bills jumped Buffalo for the warmer sunshine of South Florida. Poyer was replaced by former Chiefs safety Mike Edwards on a one-year deal.
Overall, the Bills lost Nyheim Hinds, Trent Sherfield, Tim Settle, and Tre'Davious White, and will likely lose Micah Hyde and Linval Joseph. But they added Mitch Trubisky to back up Allen so they got that going for them!