Caesars + BetMGM NFL Promos: $450 GUARANTEED Bonus if Tyreek Hill Records 1+ Yards!
Bet $60 on Dolphins vs. Chargers, win $450 in bonus bets if Tyreek Hill records 1 yard or more
Last year’s new-look Dolphins proved they can compete with the best and you can back them to get out to another hot start with HUNDREDS of dollars worth of bonus bets!
Dolphins fans who sign up with Caesars and BetMGM sportsbooks and follow our instructions below will win $450 in combined bonus bets as long as Tyreek Hill records 1+ total yards in Week 1!
Here’s how you can load up your bankroll to bet on Miami:
Caesars Sportsbook NFL Promo Code
You’ll receive $250 in bonus bets – $50 for five consecutive weeks – when you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and bet your first $50 or more.
Here’s how you can secure your $250 bonus:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use our promo code FSNFLGET
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $50 or more
- Bet $50 or more on Dolphins vs. Chargers Week 1
Once your first bet of $50 or more settles, you’ll receive your first $50 bonus as long as Hill records 1+ yards. Then, you’ll receive a $50 bonus for each of the next four Mondays!
That means you can bet on the Dolphins for the next five weeks (all the way through Week 6!) with bonus bets on the line.
Sign up with Caesars today to give yourself five extra chances to win betting on Miami this NFL season.
BetMGM NFL Sign-Up Bonus
You’ll be rewarded with $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and bet your first $10 or more!
Here’s how you can lock in your bonus bets:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $10 or more on Dolphins vs. Chargers Week 1
It’s important to pay attention to the details here. Your first deposit and your first bet must both be for at least $10 each to activate this bonus!
With $200 in bonus bets on hand, you can have fun exploring all of the different ways you can bet on the NFL, from moneyline, spread and over/under picks to individual player props, parlays and much more!
Sign up with BetMGM today to earn a $200 head start betting on this Dolphins season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
These promotions from Caesars and BetMGM are only available in select states with legal sports betting.