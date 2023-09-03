Caesars + DraftKings NFL Promos: Win $450 Bonus GUARANTEED Betting on Dolphins vs. Chargers
Secure $450 in bonus bets to back a hot start from Miami with these limited-time offers at Caesars and DraftKings
Miami opens with a challenging matchup on the road at Los Angeles and you can cash in no matter who wins!
Phin Phanatic readers who sign up with Caesars and DraftKings sportsbooks and bet on Dolphins vs. Chargers Week 1 will win $450 in bonus bets – win or lose!
Here’s how you can start cashing in on this new season of Dolphins football:
Caesars NFL Promo Code
You’ll receive $250 in bonus bets – $50 for five weeks – when you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and bet your first $50 or more.
Here’s how you can secure your $250 bonus:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use our promo code FSNFLGET
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $50 or more
- Bet $50 or more on any wager (like Dolphins vs. Chargers in Week 1!)
Once your first bet of $50 or more settles, you’ll receive your first $50 bonus. Then, you’ll receive a $50 bonus for each of the next four Mondays!
That means you can bet on Miami for each of the first five weeks with confidence, knowing you’ll have more bonus bets coming each week.
Sign up with Caesars today to kick off this new NFL season with $250 in bonus bets at your disposal.
DraftKings NFL Promo Code
You’ll be rewarded with $200 in bonus bets when you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and place your first bet of $5 or more.
Here’s how you can claim your bonus-bet win:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
Each step above is essential, so make sure your first bet is at least $10 and your first bet is at least $5.
You’ll receive your bonus bets INSTANTLY upon placing that first bet, which means you can immediately go back in for more bets on Week 1, season-long bets on your favorite Dolphins players or anything else, from the college football season to MLB and more.
Sign up with DraftKings to boost your bankroll with an instant $200 win today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
These promotions from Caesars and DraftKings are only available in select states with legal sports betting.