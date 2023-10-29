Caesars NFL Promo: $1,000 No-Sweat Bet to Back Dolphins vs. Patriots!
Get a second chance to win big backing your Dolphins when you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
The Dolphins have lived up to expectations and more through the first half of this season and you can bet on them to keep it up with NO SWEAT!
You’ll have access to a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,000 just for signing up with Caesars Sportsbook and following our step-by-step instructions below.
Here’s how you can give yourself two chances to win big betting on your Dolphins:
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
If you lose your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll be issued a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,000.
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use the promo code FSNFL1000
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
It’s really that easy. Just sign up, use the promo code and be sure to deposit at least $10. Then your first bet at Caesars will automatically be backed by the house!
You can play this opportunity in many different ways. My favorite way is to use this bet on a futures wager that you could enjoy all season.
Of course, you could simply use this on Dolphins vs. Patriots today instead. But let’s make sure you’re aware of the possible futures bets you could make.
Miami Dolphins 2023-24 Futures Bets
There are several different types of futures bets you could place on the NFL this season, but let’s focus on the best ones.
You could bet on Miami to win over 11.5 games at +100 odds, which means they could still lose three more games and hit this over!
Or you could approach it a different way and take the Dolphins to win the AFC East (-165 odds), win the AFC (+525) or even win the Super Bowl (+1100)!
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NFL’ and then ‘Futures’ to see all of your possible season-long betting lines.
And don’t forget: that no-sweat offer only applies to your first bet!
Sign up with Caesars today to give yourself a second chance to win betting on one of the hottest teams in the NFL while you still can.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
This promotion from Caesars Sportsbook is only available in select states with legal sports betting.