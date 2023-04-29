Cam Smith is a teammate of Miami Dolphins GM Chris Griers son Landon and Twitter had a fit
Miami Dolphins fans on Twitter are having a field day after the media met Cam Smith for the first time and found out that Chris Grier's son is a teammate of Smith.
It is pretty safe to say that Miami Dolphins social media can sometimes get a little nuts and the drafting of Cam Smith has put a new spin on some Dolphins fans displeasure with the selection.
Daniel Oyefusi said that while Smith didn't have much contact with the Dolphins prior to the draft, he did have a combine meeting and also met with the team as part of the 30 player visits that are allowed for out-of-state players to meet with an NFL team.
Smith said that Grier's son, Landon, who is on the South Carolina team has spoken with Grier before at practices. No, the Dolphins are not in any trouble here because that isn't tampering but the impression of Grier giving one of his sons teammates is something that you just simply can't make up.
While on the surface it may not look all that great, it is hard to believe that Grier was doing anything more than using the information he has personally witnessed. If anything, it makes more sense as Grier would have a better feel for Smith's play, would have more access to his teammates and coaches.
General managers will use all of their resources and in this case, Grier's resource is knowing more about Cam Smith than what some others may know.
What will be interesting is whether or not this selection has any impact on the future of Noah Igbinoghene. Will he be part of the Dolphins 2023 plans? Miami has a very deep secondary now with this addition and if he can adjust to the NFL, they should be in good shape.