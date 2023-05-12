Can the experienced Terron Armstead be the surprise for the 2023 season?
With the season right around the corner, fanatics are looking at the team and speculating which player will have the season of his life, and be the one who would surprise everyone with his performance. As is confirmed by the Miami Dolphins, this season, the number of players that will be able for this season is 53, this creates assumptions between the fans. From my point of view, i want you to look at Terron Armstead, as he is the perfect player to become a surprise in the season.
Let's review the history of Terron and his years in the NFL, he was picked by the New Orleans Saints in the 2013 NFL Draft, the team where he develop his career until March 24 2022 were he joined the Miami Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent.
In his first year at Miami, he played 13 games and was part of the starting squad in every each one of those games, in fact, the only year he wasn't part of the starting formation, was in his rookie year, where he played 6 games and started in only 2 of them.
The former Ark-Pine Bluff is a very important piece in the plays that the coach could think of for the Dolphins because Armstead is known for his excellent and powerful blocking. He has demonstrated in the game, that if a player wants to run for a touchdown, it must go through the space the number 72 leave because that space could be considered a free road for the team.
If he continues with the great performance he has shown lately, without hesitation, you will listen his name through the media more often.