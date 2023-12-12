Can the Miami Dolphins offense win without Tyreek Hill? It's a realistic question
The Miami Dolphins lost in shocking fashion on Monday Night Football and Tyreek Hill had a big part in that loss, sort of.
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins lost Tyreek Hill on the Miami Dolphins second series of the night, everything seemed to change.
Hill missed the entire first half after going down with an ankle injury. Without Hill on the field, the Titans doubled up on Jaylen Waddle and pressed hard on Tua Tagovailoa who didn't have a first-read option.
Mike McDaniel found a way. Raheem Mostert and DeVon Achane combined for over 100 yards in the first half but Miami couldn't get the ball into the endzone and they couldn't finish drives. Without Hill, the offense was stale.
In the 2nd half, Hill finally returned but his play was limited and it was clear that his ankle injury was more than just a nuisance. Hill wasn't on the field on Miami's final drive and this was a problem. Without Hill, the Dolphins didn't have enough offense to get into field goal range with a minute and a half left in the game.
There has been a lot of talk about Tua Tagovailoa being the MVP of the NFL this year. After last night, it may not happen without him exploding the next four games. What we did see, however, is that without Hill, the Dolphins' offense looked quite different and not very good. Do the Dolphins need Hill more than Tua?
That isn't really a question but is a thought that has reared its ugly head on social media again. When Tua has a bad game, and last night he had a bad game, the debates once again rage.
Tyreek Hill is the Miami Dolphins offense and they simply are not the same without him. The challenge, however, is not on Tua Tagovailoa to win without Hill it is on Mike McDaniel to create a system that can win without him. McDaniel didn't have that answer to that on Monday night. He may need to find one if Hill misses any significant time.