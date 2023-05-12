Can Tyreek Hill standout once more in the 2023 season?
When we talk about players who could have a great season and have their names every day in the media, and be one of the best if not the best in their team, one of the names that comes through your head is the one of Tyreek Hill.
The number #10 of the Miami Dolphins was a 5-round pick (165th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft for Kansas City. Putting incredible numbers in his 5 years at Kansas, he was traded to the Miami Dolphins on March 23, 2022.
Tyreek has been having the best years of his life in the NFL, being super determined for the team he is playing, although, at the start of his career, it wasn't everything uphill, this is because in his rookie season only started 1 of the 16 games he played. But time passes, and his speed, catch, and agility were noticed by his coaches, and he didn't spend too much time as a reserve before he was without hesitation the starter wide receiver for both Kansas and Miami.
Being named 1st-team All-Pro and became a Pro Bowl selection, among other honors, he gained in the 2022 season. It is known that the Miami games, are low on points, but with Tyreeks speed and agility, he change the amount of points the Miami Dolphins get in every game.
In the game against the Chiefs, Tyreek Hill will once again demonstrate his speed power, and explosiveness, but saying that he will be the player that will outstand in the team, is stating the obvious. But even he can set a new mark or gain an honor that will put him in that statement of surprising the fans.