Cedrick Wilson Jr will stand out for the Miami Dolphins in the 2023 season?
With a new season around the corner, every player could easily outstand in the team or become the surprise of the entire league, with an incredible performance in some of the most important games. Does Cedrick Wilson Jr have what it takes to outstand in the Miami Dolphins with the current squad?
In the last couple of weeks, one player has been named a lot, this is the case of Tua, the Dolphins quarterback. Mostly for his final decision with the Miami team, rather than his level or expectation for this season. But I think that the fans and media should also put focus on the start of the season because he has all the qualities to be one of the most important players in the squad.
Becoming the 6th-round pick (208th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft for the Dallas Cowboys and ending up signing for the Miami Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in March 2022.
The former Boise State player has played 38 career games and started in 4 of them managing to get 67 receptions for 837 yards and 8 touchdowns.
With his good catch and his incredible speed, Wilson Jr will make it into the starting team of Miami and will start to prove all his qualities as a player.
As we can observe in the games he disputed with the Dallas Cowboys, he is considered a player with a good vision of where to run in order to catching the ball without any player of the other team bothering him, even though he has proven many times, that wether there is a rival or n0ot, the ball will end up in his hand
Do you think he gots what it takes to surprise everyone and outstand in the Dolphins?