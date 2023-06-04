Chances of Dalvin Cook joining the Miami Dolphins drop by the day
By Brian Miller
The pre-June 1st hype that has surrounded Dalvin Cook has been pretty robust for the Miami Dolphins but as the days go by, the chances drop.
To be certain, the Miami Dolphins don't actually need Cook. They have a good but not great running back room and they will use a running back-by-committee approach.
Rumors began circulating on June 2nd that the Vikings are still being stubborn in their attempts to trade Cook despite the fact that NFL teams are aware that he will be released, eventually. For the Dolphins, a trip home may not be enough to make Cook a Dolphins in 2023.
Reports say that several teams are interested in Cook should he be released and that they are willing to "pay" a price to get him, just not apparently compensation to the Vikings.
Miami has little working cap space after getting $13 million on June first for Bryon Jones' release and signing their draft class. If Cook is released, Chris Grier won't have the money to join a bidding war but we all know that Grier will not get into one even if he did have the money.
Realistically, the Cook situation should be resolved in the next week or two but there is growing doubt that he will be a part of the Dolphins organization this season.
Miami drafted DeVon Achane in the 3rd round of April's draft and could view him as their future featured running back. If that is the case, Cook is a short-term rental and Miami isn't going to pay a lot for that.