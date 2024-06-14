Chiefs Super Bowl rings actually disrespected the Dolphins with silly typo
By Brian Miller
Someday, the Miami Dolphins may be able to get some revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs for their Wild Card Round loss in 2023, and maybe the Dolphins can exact some payback on the Chiefs for a "super" mistake.
There is a report going around that the Chiefs Super Bowl ring has a typo on it. If this turns out to be accurate, it will be a great talking point between the fans and maybe even the players. How in the world is this even possible?
Chiefs Super Bowl rings appear to have a rough Miami mistake featured
This is pure gold for Dolphins fans. Yeah, it's a little disrespectful, but who really cares. The fact that Chiefs players will have to wear a ring with information on it that is wrong is absolutely funny. I'm sure the players won't care either, after all, they have a ring and they likely really only care about the diamonds and what it represents.
The Dolphins did finish as the No. 6 seed after losing to the Bills in Week 18, which allowed Buffalo to take the AFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the conference. Had the Dolphins won that game, the Bills would have played the Dolphins at Hard Rock in the Wild Card Round. Years from now, no one will remember that the Dolphins were the No. 6 seed, but people in Buffalo will remember they were No. 2 because, well, Bills Mafia doesn't have anything else to hang their dreams on.
As for the ring, I would be curious to know who submitted the specs and the records to the design team and maker. That is the funniest part of all of it. Someone made a mistake and at every step of the way, no one caught it.
Now, for the Dolphins, maybe they should use this as bulletin-board material and set out to improve from that No. 7 seed they never were in. A great way to do that would be to win the division this winter and go on a deep postseason run.