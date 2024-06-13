Chop Robinson contract details: Dolphins officially sign their first-round pick
It might have taken a little longer than expected, but things are over the line for the Miami Dolphins and first-round pick Chop Robinson. The Penn State star has made plenty of noise this offseason, and now he can say he has signed his first pro contract.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Robinson indeed has signed his rookie deal with Miami and general manager Chris Grier. Per Wilson's sources, it's a $14.9 million move for the youngster, with more than $7.7 million heading his way via a signing bonus:
The Miami Dolphins have officially signed Chop Robinson to his rookie contract
It was only a matter of time until this got done. Now that Robinson has signed, he can now fully focus on what should be a great first year for him in the AFC East. There's going to be some extra pressure on Robinson early on, especially with Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb working their way back.
The two veteran pass-rushers went down with season-ending injuries in 2023, which was brutal to see. It forced Grier to focus on the position in the NFL Draft, with him not waiting long to go after Robinson with the No. 21 overall pick.
He was a stud for the Nittany Lions and now more of the same will be expected from him making plays for both Mike McDaniel and new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. As for Grier, it's been a busy few days for him.
He recently signed second-round pick Patrick Paul, while the addition of Marcus Maye has been made official. Could more moves in free agency be on the way for the Dolphins? We'll find out soon, but for now, everyone can go ahead and enjoy the latest news on Robinson. This is something he'll surely cherish for the rest of his life as well - he has nearly 15 million reasons to do so.