Chop Robinson sipped his juice and told his family "I want Miami!" in viral video
By Brian Miller
Chop Robinson sat in a room with his family waiting on the call that would bring him to the NFL. He wasn't nervous but he did want the Miami Dolphins.
In a new video that has surfaced of the moments leading up to his drafting, Robinson is seen and heard discussing the picks before him and he made it clear that he wanted the Dolphins to call.
When the Rams selected Jared Verse, a family member quipped, "L.A. is too far away anyways," and then Robinson chimed in, "I don't want to pay them taxes." He then made it clear that he didn't want the Steelers to take him. He wanted Miami to.
"I want Miami," Robinson said and then repeated before saying, "I want somewhere warm anyways, let Pitt get a CB and come get me, Miami, please." Robinson got his wish.
Robinson sat and waited out the Steelers sipping his juice pack. The Steeler broke the hearts of Dolphins fans when they took Troy Fautanu one pick ahead of the Dolphins but Miami may not have taken Fautanu had he been there. Chris Grier has repeated that Robinson was at the top of their board.
After the Steelers had made their selection, Miami made theirs, and Robinson got his wish. He is the 2nd player drafted by the Dolphins in 2024, and he has been on record for saying Miami was their top choice. In round two, the Dolphins drafted Patrick Paul, who, according to Chris Grier, was having his agent pester the Dolphins over the course of the two days leading into the 2nd round.
Miami is no longer a place that players don't want to go to which was the case for most of the last 20 years. The weather, beaches, and culture were the draws, and now, it's about a winning culture and quality coaching.
ESPN 2 will run Hey Rookie, a draft special on Tuesday at 7p.m. Eastern. Tune in to see more draft reactions!