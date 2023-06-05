Chosen Anderson could be what the Miami Dolphins wanted in Cedrick Wilson
By Brian Miller
Cedrick Wilson was supposed to make a big impact on the Miami Dolphins roster but this year, it could be Chosen "Robbie" Anderson who fills that expectation.
Chosen Anderson - Wide Receiver - Entering 8th NFL season.
- History
Anderson made the New York Jets roster in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. He spent four seasons with the Jets before signing with the Panthers where he spent two seasons before being traded to the Cardinals last year.
Anderson is a quality WR with above average speed but he has been dogged by attitude issues that including an incident with a coach last year in Carolina that led to a trade the next day. In Arizona, Anderson started 2 games.
So far, Anderson has been a model in Miami and if he can stay the course, he could be a big impact player that adds more speed to an already elite offensive unit.
- Last season
Overall, Anderson's 2022 season has to be considered disappointing. He was not thrilled with his usage last year and when he was left off the field late in a game with the Panthers, he got into a heated argument with his position coach. The next day he was no longer with the Panthers.
For the Panthers, Anderson started five of six games but only caught 13 passes for 206 yards, a still respectable 15.8 yards per reception that also came with one touchdown. With the Cardinals, his two games produced 7 receptions for 76 yards, a 10.9 YPC.
- Salary situation
$1.09 million in cap space. $152K is guaranteed leaving Miami with a $940K savings if released
- 2023 Preview
Anderson could be in for a good year in situational play for the Miami Dolphins. He should compete for what could be a third WR role but on the other hand, he could be simply competing for a roster spot. His speed is going to help his case and with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle stretching defenses, Anderson could become a player Tua Tagovailoa looks for in a quick 2nd or 3rd read option.
While Anderson will need to earn his role and roster spot, his chief competition could be Erik Ezukanma and River Cracraft.