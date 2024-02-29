Chris Grier adamant the Miami Dolphins will not trade Jaylen Waddle
Chris Grier took his turn to address the media on Wednesday afternoon and said that Jaylen Waddle is going to be a member of the Miami Dolphins now and in the future. He contradicted rumors that the team was looking to put Waddle on the trading block.
Consider the rumors pertaining to Jaylen Waddle being traded sufficiently quashed.
Chris Grier, the general manager of the Miami Dolphins, announced Wednesday afternoon during a short press conference with local media, at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, that the Miami Dolphins have no intention of trading Waddle this off season, or in the foreseeable future. This comes from a published report made by David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
""As I said in the middle of the season, no thoughts of trading Jaylen Waddle. We want him here for a long time, and we think he's a big part of our now and our future here. He's a great person on and off the field, and we still think, as good as he is, he still has runway to keep getting better.""- Chris Grier, Dolphins General Manager
Waddle was the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and has put together three consecutive seasons of more than 1,000 yards per season. How we even got to this point, with the rumors, is actually mystifying.
The rumors started to swell when ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum went on the record proposing a hypothetical trade between Miami and the Kansas City Chiefs where they swap Waddle for Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie.
Tannenbaum, the former general manager of the New York Jets and exiled Dolphins vice president of football operations showed why he is no longer an executive in the National Football League and why it took the Dolphins years to come back from his stewardship.
There were also rumors swirling during the season that when the Indianapolis Colts were thought to be trading running back Jonathan Taylor, Waddle was going to be the centerpiece of the trade to bring the big punishing running back to Miami. Grier said in August that it was hogwash and said it was merely an exploratory conversation and that it never took any flight.
Grier took it one step further back in August and put the nail in the trade coffin as it pertains to Waddle.
""Jaylen Waddle would not be available to anybody. It wouldn't matter who they called about.""- Chris Grier, Dolphins General Manager
Tyreek Hill, who was vacationing in Greece at the time that Tannenbaum opened his mouth with regard to Waddle being traded, was floored. He posted his thoughts on the social media platform known as Twitter.
""My boy Waddle is the future. He is better than I was at this point in his career and for people in this fan base to want to trade him is ludicrous. Him and Tua was special before me and will be special after I leave." "- Tyreek Hill, Dolphins receiver