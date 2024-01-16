Chris Grier comments on Christian Wilkins doesn't sound good for his Dolphins future
By Brian Miller
The future of Christian Wilkins is up in the air after the season ended last Saturday and Chris Grier didn't sound like someone ready to bring him back.
Speaking with the media, Grier told reporters that Wilkins "bet on himself and deserves to be a free agent." Wilkin's contract will be officially up in March when the league's new year begins.
Grier went on to say that the team offered him a fair offer last season which could be a simple nod to the fact they won't offer him more.
On the other hand, Grier can't come out and say that Wilkins is an off-season priority either. If his comments had slanted in that direction, it would put more power in the Wilkins camp. Wilkins wants to remain in Miami but money talks a lot louder than anything else and Wilkins isn't going to take less money to make Chris Grier happy. Not when he has seen the deals handed out to other players over the years.
Wilkins is only one impending free agent that Grier has to deal with but he is one of the most consistent and healthiest of the players on the Dolphins roster. It would be "so" Miami Dolphinsesque to let Wilkins go and bring in a cheap alternative with a wide injury history.
The Dolphins wanted to see more out of Wilkins, especially in the sack department. He answered that in 2023. Wilkins finished the season with 9 sacks, the most of his NFL career. The best sack total previously was 4.5 in 2021.
Will Wilkins get a new deal from the Dolphins? It is possible but he is going to ask for nearly $75 to $80 million over the life of his deal. The Dolphins need to think about their current cap situation which will see them in the red, and deal with Andrew Van Ginkel, Robert Hunt, and a looming negotiation with Tua Tagoavailoa.