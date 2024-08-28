Chris Grier's offensive line comments will make Miami Dolphins fans disgusted
By Brian Miller
Chris Grier has heard the moans of Miami Dolphins fans. He has heard the comments written in the media by those that cover the team. He has heard all of it and he doesn't care what you or anyone else thinks about the offensive line.
Grier met with the media on Wednesday and as is typically the case, the Dolphins offensive line came up and again, Grier used his time to put to rest any worry the Dolphins internally have about their offensive line.
""Mike (McDaniel) and I just, we always kind of chuckle," Grier said Wednesday. "I know you guys made a joke about me saying that you guys are more worried about (the offensive line) than we are. But internally, that's how we feel about our group here as a team.""- Chris Grier via Dolphins PC
The Dolphins may think they have no issues with their offensive line, but they are not doing Butch Barry any favors by giving him less-than-qualified players to work with. Miami's scheme seems to be pretty straightforward. Hold your block long enough for Tua Tagovailoa to release the ball. Last year, that was about two seconds, if that.
Maybe this is Grier's way of masking his inability to scout offensive line. Since he joined the Dolphins some 16 years ago Miami's ability to recognize and draft line help has been suspect. Sure he has hit on some over the decades but he has missed far more.
The Miami Dolphins offensive line is indeed offensive despite Grier's beliefs. If Tua goes down, he will know how bad.
Grier is playing a deadly game with his line and it is one that could inevitbably cost the Dolphins millions of dollars. Consider that most teams who have had a quarterback suffer concussions like Tua has tend to beef up the protection in front of that quarterback. Miami has taken what seems like the opposite approach and if Tua goes down, neither Skylar Thompson or head-shaking new addition Tim Boyle will find success in a system built on quick timing.
For fans hoping for a big trade, a free agent acquisition, or anything that would remotely appear to be an attempt to upgrade the roster, they should think again.