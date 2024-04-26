Chris Grier sheds light on Chop Robinson who likens himself to this Cowboy standout LB
By Brian Miller
Chop Robinson is a Miami Dolphins edge rushing linebacker. Taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, we now know about what Chris Grier saw in him.
In Dallas, Micah Parsons has been lighting up the NFL, and in some ways, Robinson is similar. Robinson himself said he likens his approach to the game to what he has watched with Parsons. His new boss, Chris Grier, agrees.
Grier spoke with the media following the selection on Thursday night, and he believes they got a relentless starter. "We've talked about the ability to disrupt the passer, and his disruption numbers are all very high," Grier said.
Robinson also got a chance to speak with the local media and said, "For me, it was just being consistent with my hands. It's something I've been working on. I know it will come naturally when I put my hands to good use."
Chop is thrilled to be a member of the Miami Dolphins. "I'm honestly just blessed and happy to be a Dolphin," Robinson told the media. The image of him with his family as his name was announced was great as well. He looked thrilled to be heading to South Florida.
Grier called Robinson a player that "Plays hard and plays his ass off." Anthony Weaver will get a guy with a solid work ethic and no red flags regarding off-field issues or a bad injury history.
Robinson had four sacks in 10 games for the Nittany Lions, but while his stats show a player who is more average, his tape shows a player with a nonstop motor who can set the edge and force plays back inside where others can make the plays. Against the Wolverines, Robinson practically made Michigan change their game plan.