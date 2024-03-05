Christian Wilkins news gives some Miami Dolphins fans a little hope
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins opted to not tag Christian Wilkins and that will allow him to test free agency when it begins next week, but will he hit the market?
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Dolphins fans may want to put their foot on the "Christian Wilkins is leaving" Brakes. Jackson said on social media earlier that the Dolphins have not ruled out bringing Wilkins back and that they are still negotiating with his agents.
This isn't a new contract by any means but the news that Wilkins is still in play is enough to keep fans' fingers crossed. For many Dolphins fans, Wilkins has been the example of a player that Miami shouldn't be simply letting go.
There is still a lot of work to do and the Dolphins will probably have to increase any offer they have already made to Wilkins and the two sides probably are not as close as one might hope. Wilkins reportedly wants to be in the $22 million per year range according to some media speculation. For the Dolphins, it is a matter of wording.
If Wilkins wants to be paid as the top DT in the NFL in "real money" he isn't getting that from Miami because he isn't worth that amount but if he is looking for the "fake money" honor of being there, something could get done. Many players get big contracts that in reality, are far less than what the numbers say.
For Wilkins, it could be a matter of getting incentive bonuses to inflate the deal or backend numbers that push the deal higher but comes with an out for the Dolphins.
Regardless, for Wilkins fans, the news that both sides are still talking with about five more days to go before tampering and 7 days before free agency actually starts, it's a bit of good news.