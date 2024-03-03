Christian Wilkins not likely to be tagged, will hit free agency per report
By Brian Miller
Christian Wilkins is looking more and more like he is heading to free agency if new rumors from Indianapolis are true.
According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Miami Dolphins are not intending to use the Franchise Tag on Wilkins. It is being said Miami is still trying to keep their options open but the consensus from the NFL Combine is that Wilkins will hit the market.
There are two ways to look at this and neither of them is good. Losing Wilkins will create a big hole at defensive tackle that the Dolphins need to fill. They will also get nothing in return for him. Miami's best hope is they get a compensatory pick in the draft but at the absolute best, it would be a 3rd.
The Dolphins also are sending a horrible message to the rest of the team. Play to the level we hope you would achieve and we will let you hit free agency and leave instead of paying you what you are worth.
Unless you are one of the Dolphins fans who feel Wilkins is overrated, this news is not good as we turn into a new week that will culminate with the start of free agency a few days later after this week ends.
The Dolphins are in a horrible cap situation that was created by poor contract decisions by Chris Grier. The Dolphins are still expected to extend Tua Tagovailoa which will drop his 2024 cap hit but will carry a $50 million plus annual hit each year after.