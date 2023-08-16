Christian Wilkins reportedly is no longer practice snaps in an effort to facilitate a new Miami Dolphins contract
Christian Wilkins believes he deserves a new contract, the Miami Dolphins think so too but nothing is being done to get one done. Now, he is taking matters into his own hands.
By Brian Miller
Mike McDaniel told reporters today that they are in negotiations with Christian Wilkins but those are not going the way Wilkins wants and there are rumors that the sides are quite far apart. So Wilkins, apparently is holding his own hold-out.
Wilkins doesn't need the practice but the question is will this force the hand of Chris Grier? My first thought is no, it won't. Grier has no one to blame but himself. When Xavien Howard felt disrespected, he showed up for camp and got "injured" in the first couple of days. He got his contract reworked. Why? Because Grier paid Byron Jones more money.
Now, Grier is facing a problem. His best player on defense, at least on the defensive line, is not happy and let's be honest, Wilkins is a pretty happy guy. He deserves to be paid and the Dolphins are making this much harder than it needs to be.
If the Miami Dolphins want Christian Wilkins for the next three or four years they need to get a deal done. Period.
McDaniel said that when and if he returns is up to him but Wilkins isn't going to risk injury in training camp. Why should he? If they are truly in negotiations then he should be sitting out to not take any chances of getting hurt.
Wilkins told the media that he believes he has done enough to warrant a new deal, and he has. Now it's time for the Dolphins to give him that deal.
It's a bad signal to other players that have been drafted and are playing well, not just well but in Wilkins' case, top 10 at his position. If I were Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips, I would be keeping a close eye on this process because both of them will be going through this in another year or two.