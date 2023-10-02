Christian Wilkins should have taken the Miami Dolphins offer
Christian Wilkins is the Miami Dolphins best defensive tackle but he isn't playing like the best DT in the NFL and that is what he wants to be paid.
By Brian Miller
Christian Wilkins is probably my favorite player on the Dolphins defense but so far this year, after holding "in" for most of training camp, the Dolphins top defensive tackle is not playing to the level he expects to be paid.
According to multiple reports throughout the summer, the Dolphins made offers to keep Christian Wilkins beyond the 5th year option but reports also swirled that Wilkins wanted to be paid at least as much as the highest-paid DT in the league. It was reported that he wanted somewhere between $17 and $22 million.
So far through four games of the NFL season, Wilkins isn't playing like a player deserving of that contract.
Through four games, Wilkins has 13 combined tackles which puts him on pace for about 58 to 60 on the season. A far cry from the 98 he posted last year. He has only 7 solo tackles and one sack.
The Dolphins need to see more from him and if offensive lines are doubling up to stop him, then another defender is free to make an impact and that isn't happening either.
This is still a young season but so far, Wilkins is not as dominating as he has been. It is raising questions in terms of what his contract should look like and some are questioning if he should be re-signed at all.
On Sunday, his game against the Bills was nothing special and he made more of an impression trying to talk smack to Josh Allen who just threw touchdowns.
We can't be sure what Miami offered Wilkins over the summer but he may want to rethink what he wants to get paid if his first four games are an indication.