Christmas in June? Miami Dolphins fans will likely be disappointed
By Brian Miller
There was nothing more miserable than waking up on Christmas morning and not getting the present you had been dreaming about. Miami Dolphins fans could feel that on June 1st.
June 1st is one of those days is that different from all the rest in the NFL. While it is nowhere near as big as the NFL Draft, start of free agency, NFL Combine, final roster cuts, and everything else that goes on between the end of one season and start of another, June 1st is a day that many fans earmark as "possibility".
June first represents the day when teams can get rid of big contracts with far less financial implications on the current seasons salary cap. Traditionally, there are not many big releases that warrant epic conversations but this year could be different, especially for the Miami Dolphins.
The obvious name watch is Dalvin Cook who many believe will be released on June 1st allowing the Vikings to spread money over more than one season thus reducing their cap liability this year and freeing up space to make other moves, sign their draft picks, and have working capital for the season ahead.
Over the last two months, the Dolphins and Cook have been rumored to be in the process of being surgically attached at the hip. The rumors of a big trade didn't work out so with his impending release, he is once again the hot-topic button of watercooler talk.
But Miami fans should put on the brakes. Don't get too excited or like that hypothetical Xmas morning, you will be disappointed.
Money is an issue, a big issue. The Vikings don't want to pay him and Cook doesn't want to take a cut. Don't think he will come to Miami and work for league minimum. He is going to want to get paid and that is a problem for Chris Grier who doesn't like to pay running backs.
Miami also drafted De'Von Achane and are returning their entire 2022 backfield in 2023. Miami would have to make cuts to that part of the roster that may need to be more than just Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin. Will Chris Grier look to do that?
While Miami will get $13 million of cap space after the Byron Jones release is officially off the books, the Dolphins two other big potential moves are likely not going to happen either.
Emmanuel Ogbah is healthy and cleared to practice and he is expected to play a big part this season. His salary could create more room but his spot would need to be filled. More likely, the Dolphns wait it out until next season when the hit is a lot lower and they can see what a healthy Ogbah can do in the Fangio scheme.
The other move, Cedrick Wilson. Wilson is going to count $8 million in space this year and a release will lessen that financial burden. Wilson would be free to sign with any other team and that is something the Dolphins may not be too concerned about doing but in reality, Chris Grier likes Wilson and it is unclear if the Dolphins, who seem to believe he has a role to play, will let him go before training camp begins.
While we fans wait for anything to happen, the reality is that it may not happen at all. None of it. And that would be disappointing but not really unexpected.