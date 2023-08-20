Christopher Brooks is making a strong case for the Miami Dolphins 53 and he is so much fun to watch
Christopher Brooks is rushing towards a 53 man roster spot and if the Miami Dolphins don't keep him, they likely won't get him back for the practice squad. He is making that kind of showing so far.
By Brian Miller
If you don't know who Christopher Brooks is and how he joined the Miami Dolphins, don't worry. Most fans will tell you they do but they don't. Many fans will tell you they expected this performance from the former BYU runner, but they really didn't.
Brooks was signed by the Dolphins following the 2023 NFL Draft when he went undrafted. He averaged 4.5 yards per carry during his time at Cal and then at BYU averaged 6.3 on a whopping 130 carries. Still, unless you are a deep college football fan, you probably didn't know much about him at all.
Now, those fans who didn't know who he was is taking notice. Brooks has been very good in his two preseason outings and is making a big case for a roster spot.
On Saturday, Brooks ran for 47 yards on 11 carries and added one catch for 18 and a touchdown. He was quick with the ball and made defenders miss on his way to the endzone.
Yes, this is against backups and players that won't likely make the roster but you can see the vision that Brooks is showing. He is a 223 pound runner with agility and decent speed. He can lower his shoulder or bounce around a defender. He is a north/south runner who gets to where he is going.
In week one of the preseason, Brooks rushed five times for 24 yards.
Brooks has been practicing well and is showing why the Dolphins brought him immediately after the draft.
As it stands now, we know that Mostert, Wilson, and Achane (depending on the injury news) will make the 53 and then it comes down to one more player. Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskin, Brooks, or a yet to be signed free agent.
For now, it looks as though Brooks has completely thrown his name into the hat and it might just pay off come the first week of September when Miami starts making cuts.