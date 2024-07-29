Colin Cowherd leaving the Dolphins off his 'Super Bowl bubble' is a joke
By Brian Miller
Once again, the Miami Dolphins are not finding much love from Colin Cowherd, but he is giving plenty to their AFC East rivals. What is it with this guy and his lack of respect for Mike McDaniel and his players?
On a recent edition of The Herd, Cowherd released his eight 2024 "Bubble Teams" for the Super Bowl. The Dolphins are not on it, which actually might end up being a good thing - Cowherd isn't one of the most accurate members of the media to make predictions.
Colin Cowherd isn't too high on the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2024 season
Cowherd predicts that the 49ers are in the center of his "bubble" and that the Chiefs, Ravens, Lions, Chargers, Packers, Eagles, and Bills make up the inner circle. On the outside, the Bengals, Texans, and New York Jets are his three bubble teams.
Cowherd raves about the Jets and Aaron Rodgers, who he calls elite. He also points out the Jets have an elite defense, or that they believe they do. Cowherd doesn't mention the Dolphins, but that shouldn't be a surprise because he has been hellbent on downgrading the Dolphins and more specifically, Tua Tagovailoa for the last several years.
To be fair, Cowherd isn't the only one who leaves off the Dolphins. Several ESPN writers consistently do the same. Hopefully, Miami's players are taking note of all this and come out firing when the season starts. The Dolphins have a tough schedule ahead of them, especially later in the season.
If the Dolphins can get to the last quarter of the campaign in a position to make a run for the division, guys like Cowherd will jump on the bandwagon. For now, the Dolphins are getting ready for the season to get underway. There are new faces and quality veterans who can win at this level. They have done so before and believe this team can do just that this fall and winter.