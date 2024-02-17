Colin Cowherd predicts the Miami Dolphins will not make the playoffs in 2024
Shock jock Colin Cowherd believes that Tua Tagovailoa cannot stay healthy for two full seasons and the Dolphins will miss the playoffs.
Fox Sports shock jock Colin Cowherd has opined that the Miami Dolphins will not make the playoffs in 2024 because he doubts that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will stay healthy all season long and he has no faith in the offensive line.
My God, we just finished the Super Bowl and he is already making predictions of what is going to happen 10 months from now. This is before the combine, before the draft, and before the regular season and the trade deadline.
Does he not know that the mad scientist, Mike McDaniel has taken the Dolphins to the playoffs two consecutive seasons, including 2022 when Tagovailoa was sidelined for a portion of the season? I would not bet against McDaniel and Chris Grier to pull off some key personnel additions that will not only put Miami back in the playoffs but make them competitive for an AFC Championship Game appearance.
The premises do not add up to the conclusion. He makes no sense and is looking for clickbait. Maybe he likes to see his name in print and wants to have people talking about him and it will generate new viewership for his show or YouTube channel.
Cowherd also has the Baltimore Ravens as a wild-card team after they were the number one seed this past season and have everyone essential to the team coming back.
Is Cowherd crazy or clairvoyant? How the heck does he know what is going to happen in free agency and in the draft, or what players Miami might add via trades?
Cowherd selects four new playoff teams, the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chargers are not even remotely close to being a playoff team at this juncture. What is he predicting for them to do in the draft and in free agency? Jim Harbaugh is a head coach and cannot win a playoff spot on his own.
Dolphins fans are probably going to sour on the fact that Cowherd predicts an injury for Tagovailoa. That is not cool. He would like to see Tua get injured so he can be correct in his prediction. Never predict an injury to a player. It's just bad karma. I expected better out of Cowherd, whom I used to respect.
"“Nothing against Miami, but Tua was completely healthy this year,” Cowherd said. “Think that’s going to happen again next [year]?”"- Colin Cowherd, Fox Sports
Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, a former first-round selection out of the University of Florida, missed most of his rookie season with a torn ACL.
Cincinnati signal-caller Joe Burrow, who was taken with the first pick in the same draft as Tagovailoa, suffered a torn ACL in his rookie season and missed almost one-half of the season to a wrist injury in 2023.
It's not the first time I have disagreed with Cowherd and it won't be the last.
But, what is he thinking?