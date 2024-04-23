Colton Rossi is an underrated and often overlooked 2024 NFL Draft prospect you should know
With the NFL Draft starting this Thursday the 25th there are over 1000 college athletes that hope they can get a chance to compete at the next level. During the 11 years I have been helping athletes get looks across the NFL, I have seen rare and unique prospects that have worked to add value to an NFL Roster.
By dwest
Colton Rossi from Slippery Rock PA is a rare and unique prospect in this draft class. Recruited as an offensive line player, he excelled on the field with 34 starts in his career and was excellent in opening lanes for his ball carrier. His traits have shown toughness and the grit to get in the trenches. Two-time All-PSAC West 2023, First Team All-Region, 2023 Don Hansen Honorable Mention All-American Rossi is no stranger to high-level play. Slippery Rock head coach Shawn Lutz in an interview with The Herald said this about Rossi “He leads by example. He’s just a fierce, physical competitor. Love those guys that just love to compete every single day. And you never have to worry about him being on his game." Something that is factored into a grade with NFL draft prospects is effort and physicality. Rossi embodies this in every play looking to create lanes and shows outstanding effort.
While fullback in the NFL has gone in a different direction you have many players still looking to keep the position alive with elite blocking and or providing pass-catching options for the Quarterback. Rossi has slimed down from his college playing weight to 6’1 280 from 310. Showing effort and dedication to provide the right skillset for what the NFL looks for. During his NFL pro day, he ran a 4.8 in his 40-yard dash showing great effort to provide the quickness needed to get NFL scouts to turn and get a second look.
Rossi has the rare ability to be an impact player and blocker for an NFL franchise in the right scheme where he can provide blocking at the second level and negate opposing players. Rossi reminds me much of former NFL fullback Daimon Shelton who was a big part of an excellent running attack in Jacksonville early in his career. Through and through Rossi works hard to be a big part of any offense in which explosive runners would excel with a big full-back. Rossi still holds the pedigree and greatness to be a great teammate and leader in the locker room. Rare to find a skillset in this modern NFL game but could be a huge asset if given the right opportunity to succeed in an NFL franchise.