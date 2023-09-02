Comparing the Miami Dolphins 2023 roster to 2022's shows where they improved and where they didn't
The Miami Dolphins roster is set and the year will begin in 11 days when the Dolphins head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins didn't undergo much at safety but starting on the defensive side of the ball, we can work our way up from the deep.
Safety
Jevon Holland - Brandon Jones - Verone McKinley III - DeShon Elliot
On the surface, the Dolphins safety position swapped Eric Rowe from last year with DeShon Elliot this year. That may be true in terms of the rosters make up but the return of Brandon Jones shouldn't be simply dismissed.
Jones missed all but 7 games last season due to injury and his return this year is a boost in and of itself. Jones was starting to play very well alongside Holland and his loss was a hit Miami didn't need to endure.
The entire secondary at some point was banged up last season leaving Holland on an island by himself. This year, he has two quality players that can line up with him in Jones and Elliot and a very promising young McKinley as well.
Overall, the safety position may not have improved leaps and bounds over 2022 but the addition of Elliot over an agiing Eric Rowe and the return of Jones gives the safety position a boost in both physicality and toughness.
Yes, the Safety position improved over last season.