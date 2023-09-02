Comparing the Miami Dolphins 2023 roster to 2022's shows where they improved and where they didn't
The Miami Dolphins roster is set and the year will begin in 11 days when the Dolphins head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers.
By Brian Miller
In March, there was no question that the Miami Dolphins cornerbacks had improved over last season. The addition of Jalen Ramsey alone was a huge boost to secondary that was decimated by injuries.
Cornerbacks
Eli Apple - Justin Bethel - Xavien Howard - Kelvin Joseph - Kader Kohou - Parry Nickerson - Cam Smith - Elijah Campbell
Naturally, the loss of Ramsey until December is a massive blow to a secondary that improved considerably over last season. Gone is Byron Jones and Noah Igbinoghene also is out after a trade to Dallas. Another somewhat surprising loss is Trill Williams who was released and not re-signed to the practice squad.
While Howard returns along with Kader Kohou, the surprise of 2022, Miami's other CBs come with question marks.
Eli Apple went from an overdrafted first round draft pick to a journeyman starter and now will start for the Dolphins. He is an improvement over last year's depth but is an improvement that makes Miami's corners better? Marginally until we see how he fits in this scheme.
Cam Smith is a 2nd round rookie who has potential. He has shown good coverage skills but is inconsistent.
Nik Needham will start the season on the PuP list and Maimi will rely on returning corners Campbell and Kohou to provide quality depth along with Bethel.
Fans almost universally agree that the addition of Kelvin Joseph who was traded to Miami for Igbinoghene is a move that can't be worse, at the very least.
Overall, this is a unit that may start the season less strong that last year's cornerback unit but given the injuries suffered last season, it's more of a push. The good news is that this is a team that should get Ramsey back at some point, and Needham as well. Add to that the experience that Cam Smith will get as he develops and the continued development of several others who will not be forced to start or play as undrafted rookies and this unit should be much better in 2023.