Comparing the Miami Dolphins 2023 roster to 2022's shows where they improved and where they didn't
The Miami Dolphins roster is set and the year will begin in 11 days when the Dolphins head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have always had an issue at linebacker dating back to the loss of Zach Thomas when he was released by Bill Parcells. Maybe that is Miami's punishment for treating a Hall of Fame player son blatantly bad.
Linebacker
Jerome Baker - Bradley Chubb - David Long - Jaelan Phillips - Duke Riley - Channing Tindall - Andrew Van Ginkel
Personally, I don't see much addition that makes this a massive big change from last year's roster. Melvin Ingram is gone and he contributed well from the outside. The addition of David Long could be a significant one as he has quick instincts and can get to the ball carrier quickly.
Miami is banking on this as a breakout year for Jaelan Phillips and there is so much to like about this third season.
Chubb returns for his first full season in Miami and Tindall gets another shot at developing.
The return of Van (get this man an extension) Ginkel was smart. While he is considered depth and support, his contributions to the team can't be overlooked. He may not start every game but he contributes from the linebacker position and there is never a game that he is not making an impact play at some point.
Overall, the Dolphins didn't lose much from last year and if they can get Chase Winovich, a practice squad addition and former starter for the Patriots up to speed, the unit will get more help and quality depth.
Miami's linebackers are better with the addition of David Long as the other starters are mostly holdovers from last season.