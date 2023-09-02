Comparing the Miami Dolphins 2023 roster to 2022's shows where they improved and where they didn't
The Miami Dolphins roster is set and the year will begin in 11 days when the Dolphins head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers.
By Brian Miller
It will be an interesting situation along the defensive front this year as the Dolphins haven't made many changes.
The biggest change for the Miami Dolphins is the move from Emmanuel Ogbah playing completely outside at DE to moving down to the tackle position. He should see most of his playing reps at DE but it will be interesting to see how he does in a four-point when shifts down.
Miami will return with one of the top defensive fronts in the NFL. Christian Wilkins despite no new extension, Raekwon Davis who will be a FA after the season, and newly extended Zach Sieler.
Adding into the mix is a undrafted rookie Brandon Pili who did everything asked of him this year. Miami also added four year veteran Rashard Lawrence to the roster to provide more depth.
Did this unit get better over last season? Another year of these core players playing together makes them better.