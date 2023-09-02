Comparing the Miami Dolphins 2023 roster to 2022's shows where they improved and where they didn't
The Miami Dolphins roster is set and the year will begin in 11 days when the Dolphins head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers.
By Brian Miller
Entering the 2023 off-season, the Miami Dolphins were supposed to make the running back position a priority, that didn't happen, exactly.
Running back
De'Von Achane - Raheem Mostert - Salvon Ahmed - Chris Brooks - Alec Ingold
Last year the Dolphins had Myles Gaskin and Jeff Wilson but it was Mike McDaniel's decision to give up on the running game when it was working that cost Miami at points last season. Later, injuries to Mostert and Wilson forced Miami to make changes.
This year the Dolphins initially brought all of their 2022 RBs back for 2023. Jeff Wilson will start the season on IR, Gaskin was released and joined the Vikings, Brooks is an undrafted rookie who played very well in preseason but the unit as a whole is not what fans expected.
Did the Dolphins improve? That's hard to say because it will come down to the health of Mostert and the play of Achane but more importantly McDaniel's commitment.
Miami told fans all year long that they were content with their RB unit but they still pursued Saquon Barkley, D'Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor, and Dalvin Cook. It was smart of Grier to true to his value chart but you have to wonder if they were so willing to explore additional top runners, how confident are they truly with their group?
This isn't an improved unit over last year but it isn't worse either. The extension of Ingold for three more years is a solid move provided the Dolphins start using him the way he is capable of being used...passing game and short yardage situations.