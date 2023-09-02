Comparing the Miami Dolphins 2023 roster to 2022's shows where they improved and where they didn't
The Miami Dolphins roster is set and the year will begin in 11 days when the Dolphins head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers.
By Brian Miller
Wide receiver was the strongest unit the Miami Dolphins had last season but after a year, how does it all compare to 2023?
Wide Receiver
Tyreek Hill - Jaylen Waddle - Erik Ezukanma - River Cracraft - Cedrick Wilson - Braxton Berrios
It's hard to improve on something that was already really good but the retention of Cracraft and Ezukanma and a more inspired Wilson is important to the continuity of the offense. Now you add in the addition of Berrios who may very well be the wild card slot receiver Miami needs and you have a recipe for the best WR unit in the NFL.
Yes, the Dolphins improved simply by not losing anyone significant and adding a player that will help in many ways on Sunday.
The WR unit is Miami's bread and butter and it is the best unit Miami has fielded in more than a decade. If they don't succeed in 2023 as a unit, the Dolphins are going to have problems.