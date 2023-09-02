Comparing the Miami Dolphins 2023 roster to 2022's shows where they improved and where they didn't
The Miami Dolphins roster is set and the year will begin in 11 days when the Dolphins head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers.
By Brian Miller
If there is a weak spot on the Miami Dolphins roster you could argue that it is this singular position.
Tight End
Julian Hill - Durham Smythe - Tyler Kroft
You have heard it 100 times since McDaniel became the Dolphins head coach. Miami doesn't need a pass catching TE in this offensive system. That may be true but this unit is marginally better than last year and that is because of who they lost and not what they gained.
Last year's tight end room was weak. Mike Gesicki for all he does well just couldn't get the blocking part of his game down and as a result he was an afterthought most of the season. If we are being honest, keeping Gesicki on the franchise tag last year was a huge mistake by Grier and Gesicki paid the price in free agency as a result.
The Dolphins have two TEs on the practice squad including Tanner Conner but this year's unit is going to be nothing more, at least on paper, as another outside tackle.
Smythe is a good quality TE who plays both as a blocker and reliable pass-catcher but he isn't going to break any seams open downfield consistently and Kroft may by the end of the year prove to be the better TE. Undrafted rookie Julian Hill is an incredible feel good story but now he is on an NFL roster and needs to prove he can stay there.
Given the lack of depth at the position, it is hard to see Miami having any TEs inactive on Sunday's. That means they need to play consistent and well all season.
Is this a unit that is worse than last years? On paper compared to the paper from last year, yes but not buy much.