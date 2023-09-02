Comparing the Miami Dolphins 2023 roster to 2022's shows where they improved and where they didn't
The Miami Dolphins roster is set and the year will begin in 11 days when the Dolphins head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins atrocious offensive line play will be the focal point of this year's offensive success and struggles.
Offensive Line
Isaiah Wynn - Terron Armstead - Kendall Lamm - Kion Smith - Connor Williams - Austin Jackson - Robert Hunt - Liam Eichenberg - Lester Cotton
It is hard to get excited about Miami's offensive line but there is some promise. The unit may have had some ups and downs throughout preseason but they seemed to be getting a little better and starting to click.
This year's returning starters are the same as last season. Jackson, Hunt, Williams, Eichenberg, and Armstead. We know that Armstead is an injury waiting to happen and Eichenberg actually may not start as Wynn may be taking that spot at left guard or at the very least challenging him.
The big question is how many games will Miami have Armstead? Last year they dealt with his injuries and an injury to Jackson that kept him out most of the season. If they can stay healthier and Jackson can improve like Miami believes he can, the offensive line will be good enough.
Will Miami's oline be great in 2023? I suppose anything is possible but Miami fans would take consistent and average as a sign of improvement. This year's linemen have the promise of being more than that and that makes them a better unit than last season...on paper.