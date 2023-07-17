Confirmed: Zach Thomas will be the first speaker at this year's HOF induction
Miami Dolphins fans won't have to wait long to hear Zach Thomas get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
By Brian Miller
The Pro Football Hall of Fame, class of 2023 will be inducted on August 5th in Canton, Ohio Miami Dolphins great linebacker Zach Thomas will be one of those inductees.
This year, Thomas will go first. The Hall of Fame officially announced the induction order and fittingly, after being passed over far too much, Thomas will stand at the podium and open the ceremonies.
Following Thomas will be Ken Riley who played with the Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Broncos DeMarcus Ware, Joe Klecko of the Jets, and the Cowboys Chuck Howley who will be repped by his son.
Sixth will be Jets' Darrell Revis and 7th will be Mindy Coryell who will present for her father Don Coryell. Ronde Barber and Joe Thomas will be the final two speaking.
Miami fans can now make it a short day if they choose and not listen to more Dallas Cowboy or Jets speaches. I kid, sort of but it seems there are far too many Cowboys in the Hall.
The HOF also announced the semi-finalists for the 2024 senior, coach/contributor players. Two Miami Dolphins are on this list. Mark Clayton and Bob Kuechenberg. Kuechenberg nearly made it last year having landed in the top 10 before Joe Klecko was selected instead.
Richmond Webb who might just be the best hope for the Miami Dolphins next HOF inductee is expected once again to make a climb up the latter in voting but unfortunately, the HOF has yet to put his contributions to the league on the stage which is incredibly slanted. Webb is long overdue for his stand at the podium.