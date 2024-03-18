Connor Williams' knee injury could end his career and why the Dolphins may have moved on
By Brian Miller
When Connor Williams went down late last year against the Titans, Miami Dolphins fans knew it would end his season. It might end his career.
Williams' agent, Drew Rosenhaus has said on several occasions that his client would not likely sign with a team early in free agency.
According to Rosenhaus, who termed the injury as "pretty significant", is more concentrated on his medical health than signing with a new team. This is one of those horrible parts of the NFL.
Williams wanted an extension prior to last season but Chris Grier wouldn't budge. Williams turned in one of the best seasons of his career, especially as a center. Sadly, it all ended in the first quarter against the Titans.
Now, the question is how "significant" is "pretty significant?" Will this be a career-ending injury or at worse, missing half of the season and then joining a team later?
His return to the Dolphins won't happen anytime soon, if at all. The Dolphins have apparently moved on with Aaron Brewer. Williams won't sign with another team even if he wanted to because there is no way of knowing if and when he will return.
Williams has been great for the Dolphins but now, there are questions about his future and that isn't something anyone wants to see. The fact he didn't get a new contract from Grier last year may have helped the team this year but it did nothing for Williams.
It seems as though Williams will do nothing until he is medically cleared or at least close to being cleared. When that happens, maybe he can return to the field. Hopefully, he can return to the field. Fingers crossed and many well-wishing prayers.