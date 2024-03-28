Cooper Beebe is a day 1 starter that can be had in the second round
By Gaston Rubio
With only 6 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins can’t afford to miss on any of their selections. With the departure of Robert Hunt and the delayed rehab for Connor Williams, the offensive line is the team’s greatest need.
Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson have the tackle positions shored up. The signing of Aaron Brewer has solidified the center position for at least the next three years.
Miami needs to focus on depth and physicality when selecting an offensive lineman. Much will be debated about what Miami will do with their 1st round pick. Their 2nd and later-round picks will make or break the success of this year’s draft.
With the 2024 NFL Draft being full of excellent linemen I’d like to focus on what Miami could do in the 2nd round at pick 55. Cooper Beebe is a left guard from Kansas State University who would fit Miami's culture change on offense.
Beebe enters the 2024 NFL Draft at 6’4” and 335 pounds. Beebe showed off his athleticism at the combine, posting a 7.44-second 3-cone drill, a 1.75-second split, and a 5.03-second 40-yard dash.
The first word that comes to most evaluators' minds when they see Beebe is “dense.” The five-year senior out of Kansas State jumps out at you on tape.
In 2023 Cooper Beebe was rated the 2nd best guard in the nation. According to Pro Football Focus, Beebe was the number 3 overall guard in pass blocking and 10th in run blocking. If you add tackles and centers to the mix Beebe remained in the top 10 in every category for offensive lineman.
Beebe has allowed 5 sacks, 9 QB hits, and 25 hurries in 5 seasons at Kansas State. During this same time, Cooper Beebe had a 98.5% efficiency rating as a pass blocker.
Miami needs maulers and Beebe fits the description. Selecting Cooper Beebe in the second round would be a tremendous upgrade for the Dolphins offensive line.
Along with his physical prowess, Beebe is also versatile in every way. Beebe has logged at least 20 snaps at every position except center throughout his collegiate career.
Given Miami’s recent history of injuries along the offensive line, selecting a player of Beebe’s caliber and versatility is exactly what Butch Berry needs.
Selecting Cooper Beebe at 55 would give the Miami Dolphins a day-one starter and change the physicality of the team. It’s up to Chris Grier to make the selection when the Dolphins are on the board.