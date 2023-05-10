Could Erik Ezukanma be the surprise of the 2023 season for the Miami Dolphins in his second season with the team?
With a new season abroad and like every year, the question about the players takes force every time about who will be the most important player of the squad and who will leave the season as a surprise for his performance either a good or a bad one. The former rookie Erik Ezukanma will be able to manage the pressure and outstand this season?
Erik Ezukanma was the fourth-round pick (125 overall) by the Miami Dolphins in the 2022 NFL Draft, and as a wide receiver, he would have little chances in the team, so he must not waste any opportunity the coach Mike McDaniel gives him.
In an overbooked position, and with names like Tyreek Hill among others, Erik has the difficult task to perform as one of the best if he wants to have any shots at being part of the starting team in the 2023 season.
Although last season he only played 1 game against the New York Jets, with good physical and mental preparation, he would be able to compete for a place in the squad.
The good side for Erik is that he can impress the coach with his incredible speed and the catches he makes. As he has a good eye and quick feet, he will be a problem for the rival team, and he will be able to win many yards and make lots of touchdowns. Also, he has good foot coordination, which makes him a very agile player when he has to dribble past his opponents.
To add, he is aware not only of his positioning but also of where the rival is, which leads to every time he has the opportunity to catch the ball, you can see him alone or with the opponent far enough for him to make a clean and easy catch.
Do you think he will surprise the fans and have the season of his life?