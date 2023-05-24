Cryptic tweet about Dalvin Cook has Miami Dolphins fans freaking out
By Brian Miller
The pen is mightier than the sword and that continually proves to be true. The latest, a simple tweet about Dalvin Cook that has Miami Dolphins fans buzzing.
It is a simple tweet but it comes from Dalvin Cook's trainer in South Florida and now, Miami Dolphins fans are looking at this like something big is about to happen. Maybe, just maybe, something is.
The Tweet from Nick Hicks of PERFORM simply says, "Let's sit back and wait to see what happens June 1st".
That's it. That is the tweet but there is the context that a lot of fans are grabbing a hold of and seeing this is a real possibility, it may not be, but it also could be. Confused? Yes, so are a lot of fans who don't really know what to think.
Here is the setup. Chris Kauffman tweeted about his belief that despite the Dolphins getting $13 million in cap space on June 1st due to Byron Jones release, he isn't sure Miami will do much with the money. Nick Hicks of PERFORM replied with an image of Dalvin Cook.
Kauffman replied that he believes Minnesota isn't really working out a deal with Miami.
That eventually led to Hicks replying about sitting back and waiting until June 1.
Does Hicks know something that others don't? It would be surprising unless Cook is expected to be released and has decided that if the decision is his to make, he wants to join the Dolphins, his hometown team.
In that regard, the cryptic tweet would make more sense but truth is we simply don't know and this could be a combination of Hicks having some knowledge or just speculation on his own part. He could also be saying, "Hey lets all just relax and see how this plays out on June 1st."
One thing is for certain, Cook has turned into the biggest most talked about off-season storyline for the Miami Dolphins and it isn't going to go away until Cook ends up somewhere else or stays in Minnesota.