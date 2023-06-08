Dalvin Cook released by Vikings: Future Dolphin tomorrow?
By Luke Allen
Per every NFL insider, from Adam Schefter to Tom Pelissero, and even the NFL itself, it's official. Running back Dalvin Cook has been released by the Minnesota Vikings.
The 27-year-old dynamic multi-time Pro Bowler is coming off four straight 1,000-yard seasons and has found himself in search of a new home. It's no secret the Miami Dolphins are in the middle of the Dalvin Cook sweepstakes. Adam Schefter reports that the two front-runners for the dynamic running back are the Dolphins and the Denver Broncos.
It had been reported a while back that the Vikings were looking to trade Cook after re-signing running back Alexander Mattison. The Dolphins were reportedly talking with Minnesota regarding a trade for Cook, but nothing materialized. Fast forward to this morning and the Vikings were left with no choice but to release Cook.
Although the Dolphins did bring back running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., as well as using a third-round pick on running back Devon Achane, Miami is apparently still very much in play to sign Cook, who in 2022 rushed for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns. The back spent six years in Minnesota, where he amassed just shy of 6,000 rushing yards and over 1,700 receiving yards, for a total of 52 touchdowns.
The Vikings are expected to make the release of Dalvin official on Friday, so he will be free to sign with any team after 4:00 PM ET on Friday. Starting Friday evening, be on the lookout for some Dalvin Cook news. There is a very real chance he will be a Miami Dolphin this weekend.