Dalvin Cook situation takes another turn toward the Miami Dolphins as Cook finally says that's his dream
The Dalvin Cook to Miami Dolphins rumors ebbed towards the New York Jets earlier this week but the flow seems be heading back with the tides to the Miami Dolphins...again.
By Brian Miller
Dalvin Cook clearly wants to play for the Miami Dolphins even if he can't come right out and say, "I want to play for the Miami Dolphins". Chris Grier should take notice. Make a phone call to his agent and lock Cook up for a couple of years with an incentive laden deal that will give him a chance to put good money in the bank.
Cook is currently in New York and is expected to meet with the New York Jets this weekend but as former Dolphins beat writer Antwan Staley, who now covers the Jets, reported, Cook flew to N.Y. to be on Good Morning Football, this morning.
What came out of Cook's mouth has Miami fans back in the Dalvin Cook saddle again but don't take our word, take his.
First, yes, Cook is indeed weighing his options and he is playing it pretty much down the middle of the road. He "liked" a tweet about Aaron Rodgers taking a pay cut so the Jets could offer Cook a deal to bring him to New York. Yet he still pines to play for his hometown team.
Cook may not get the same money from Miami but he has to weigh the increasing taxes of New York to the no-state taxes of Florida and yes, that does make a difference to many who are looking at similar deals.
For Cook, playing for the Dolphins is, as he said, a dream...a "Cinderella story" and if the Dolphins did make an offer, possibly a low one as recent reports indicated, then he should consider upping it a little and getting this done so Cook can get in camp and get ready for the season.
On the other side of this coin, Cook talking about Miami could also be a direct message to the Jets that if they want him, they need to wow him and give him a good contract offer.
Miami may like the combination of Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, De'Vone Achane, and Salvon Ahmed but adding Cook gives the Dolphins yet another level to the offense and a player that can take over a game.
One thing has become certain, if Cook does sign with the New York Jets then the failure is purely on the shoulders of the Miami Dolphins front office and especially Chris Grier. Grier has overpayed for marginal talent at several positions but still refuses to pay a little more for a top running back.