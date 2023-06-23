Dalvin Cook thinks Miami Dolphins are a perfect fit for his style of play
By Brian Miller
Dalvin Cook remains a free agent who wants to get paid but in this day and age of the NFL, RBs are not as valued as they once were. Still, the Miami Dolphins are a team that remains interested. Apparently so is Cook.
Cook spoke with a SiriusXMNFL radio show on Thursday and was asked about Miami's offensive system and the team in general. Cook didn't beat around the bush and made it clear what his thoughts on the Dolphins are.
"As a running back you look for a certain scheme and I know the scheme that I am good in, and that's outside zone and that's what the Miami Dolphins run. So it's like, you know, it'd be the perfect fit."
While it would seem that Cook's preference might actually be the Miami Dolphins, it will still come down to getting paid and Cook has made it clear that he wants more than a simple $5 to 6 million per season.
Cook also told the show that Miami isn't his only hopeful destination. He cited the rumors circulating around the NFL, specifically the Dolphins and the Jets but said that he wants to play for a team that he can "get the ball and just help someone win and turn the page".
Cook has made it clear that he wants to win a championship but that comes with a potentially smaller contract that he may hope for.
The next calendar date to watch will be in July when players have to sign their franchise tags. Several RBs including Josh Jacobs have yet to sign their tags and if they do not, an opportunity could arrive for Cook to join a team that currently doesn't seem to have a RB issue. Following the July 17th date, training camps will begin around the NFL and Cook may opt to stay out and see if a team loses a RB.
Regardless, the Dolphins still remain interested and there is interest from Cook but money more than anything right now might be the hiccup that keeps Cook a free agent.